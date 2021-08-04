Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 70,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $883.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.08. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

