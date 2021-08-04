Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Weis Markets worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $303,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.49. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

