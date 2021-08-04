Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $182.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.98.

