Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Zovio worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zovio by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zovio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Zovio Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.