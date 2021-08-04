Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Viad worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $918.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

