Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,908 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,000,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $21,954,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.