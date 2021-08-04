Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,908 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 38.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

