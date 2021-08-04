Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 148.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.61 and a beta of 1.06. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

