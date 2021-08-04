Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,070,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.71 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

