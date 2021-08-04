Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.61 and a beta of 1.06. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

