Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83.

