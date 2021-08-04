Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.