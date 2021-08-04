Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Akouos worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 8.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after buying an additional 543,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 46.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 109,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akouos by 39.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Akouos by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Akouos, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

