Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 218.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,724 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $34,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 362,620 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

VLRS stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 2.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

