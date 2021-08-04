Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of The Hackett Group worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 240,678 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $536.95 million, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.