Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 239,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBCP stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

