Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.33 Million in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,080,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,999,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

VEI stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

