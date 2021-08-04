Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

