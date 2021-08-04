Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.45.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
