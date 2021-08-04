Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,179,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.