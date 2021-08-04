Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 242,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth $506,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth $78,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $673,570.00.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

