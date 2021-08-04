Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

