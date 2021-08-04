Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,515 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Cerus worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after buying an additional 2,291,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after buying an additional 2,177,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after buying an additional 307,314 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 103.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 246,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

