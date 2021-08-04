Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $157,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.