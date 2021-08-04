Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 172,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Paysafe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $638,700,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $20,250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $13,629,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $12,150,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $4,779,000.

PSFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

