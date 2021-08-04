Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $41,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,295.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.