Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 101,207 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 845.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,207 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of InfuSystem worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in InfuSystem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in InfuSystem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

