Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 132,910 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 158.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vera Bradley worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 81,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $207,826.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,984.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,729 shares of company stock worth $4,627,209. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

