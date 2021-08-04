Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 27,747 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of SI-BONE worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

