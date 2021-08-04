Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 28,363 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $933.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

