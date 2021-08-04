Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 315,310 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,800.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ocugen worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Prabhavathi Fernandes sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

