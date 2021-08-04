Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 31,767 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of American Finance Trust worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 307,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

