Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 81,538 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 797.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Veritone worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritone by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERI opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

