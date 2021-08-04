Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Desktop Metal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DM. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 164,854.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 84,076 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

