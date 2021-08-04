Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.86% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

