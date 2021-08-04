Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 149,036 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.