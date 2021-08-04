Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The Lovesac worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $895.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.