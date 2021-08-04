Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,882 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Celestica worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,548,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 681,894.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Celestica by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

