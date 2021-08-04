Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of CRH Medical worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. CRH Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

