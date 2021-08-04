Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of CRH Medical worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 7.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.