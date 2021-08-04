Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Aaron’s worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

