Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,113 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

