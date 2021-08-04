Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 172,174 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares in the company, valued at $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

