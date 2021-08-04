Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,162 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Ontrak worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $500.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock worth $12,664,228. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

