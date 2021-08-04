Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 25,957 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Century Aluminum worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENX. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

