Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 276,143 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -12.60.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.