Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 276,143 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,434,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 977,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $18,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.