Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,167 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EnPro Industries worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NPO opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.