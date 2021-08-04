Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 43,752 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,752 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.