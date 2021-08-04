Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

