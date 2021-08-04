Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,469 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Weis Markets worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

WMK opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

